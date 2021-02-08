Pick your own colors in this fully renovated home

Enjoy town and country elegance on 10-plus picturesque acres. All the wonders of Mother Nature are on display at 46 Pidgeon Hill Road in Wantage.

Buyers with an eye toward new construction will love this full renovation, down to the studs. You get to pick your own colors and make this home your own

This home offers absolute privacy and fabulous views. On-trend designer touches abound in the gray and white decor, hardwood floors, ceramic tile baths, a stand up attic with pull-down stairs, and landscaping. All square footage and room sizes are approximate.

If you love the outdoors, there is no better place location. It’s just minutes from Crystal Springs golf, water park, dining, horseback riding, and winery. The area also offers farm stands, hiking and biking trails, antiquing, and High Point State Park.

The seller is currently applying for a farm estimate. Call Christine Marotta at 973-902-9186 for more information about this property.