Picture-perfect home won’t last at this price

A stunning property in an exclusive neighborhood just hit the market on Wednesday. Be prepared to act swiftly, because it’s picture-perfect and priced to sell.

This gorgeous home on over an acre of land offers three generously sized bedrooms, each with roomy closets, and one and a-half bathrooms. It is situated on a professionally landscaped, impeccably kept tree-lined property and comes with beautiful mountain views.

The eat-in-kitchen renovated in 2010 has ceramic tile flooring and backsplash, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, plus a center island with beverage refrigerator. Patio doors lead to a wrap-around porch and a separate gazebo-covered dining deck.

The formal dining room and hallway’s brand-new, engineered bamboo plank flooring is another reason to love this home. The great room features 14-foot vaulted ceilings and a propane fireplace.

Outside find Belgian block curbing, fenced-in yard, a driveway paved in 2016, a large above-ground pool, hot tub, entertainment deck, and 16 storage sheds.

This home is move-in ready, so pack your bags and make it your own.

For a private showing call John and Clara Nuss at 973-823-1900.