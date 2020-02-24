Recognized for ongoing commitment

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized several sales affiliates with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for 2 consecutive years.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes their dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "They provide their clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime.”

For more information, call (201) 874-6788 or send email to donnageba@gmail.com.