Remodeled home features views of Lake Mohawk

This tastefully remodeled three-bedroom in Sparta on a park-like property is move-in ready, inside and out. The smart open floor plan makes this home, with views of gorgeous Lake Mohawk, even more inviting.

Step inside to enjoy beautiful upgrades, starting with the stylish, eat-in kitchen. It comes complete with custom cabinets, granite counters, NS stainless steel appliances.

Rooms are accented with natural light from many new windows, and the hardwood floors complement living spaces. Sliders lead to new deck that overlooks greenery and trees for a peaceful backdrop.

Remodeled baths have decorative tile work and new hardware and appliances. Bedrooms are large and nicely appointed. A finished walkout basement serves a multitude of purposes: home office, storage, rec room, or guest room.

A generator hook-up plus a generator that supplies the whole house is a bonus here.

There’s so much on offer here, with views of Lake Mohawk and access to outdoor sports and recreation.

Call Kristen List at Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors to see this home.