Renovated lakefront ranch is more than a home, it’s a lifestyle

Come home to a fabulous property on the lake. This renovated lakefront ranch on the main lake in Highland Lakes is just waiting for your family to call it a home. Summer is winding down, but there is still plenty of time to make your summer dreams come true next year.

This two-bedroom, one-bath home has amenities, including a club house, lake privileges, playground, and tennis courts, that will leave never wanting for recreation.

A fireplace in the living room keeps your family toasty warm no matter the season. Come in from a day on the lake and snuggle up at night before a roaring fire.

The kitchen has been recently remodeled with all-new appliances. The home also has all-new insulation, and a new bath that is now being completed. A new private dock has been installed.

Discriminating buyers will also note the custom landscaping in the gorgeous yard. A Florida room allows you to enjoy the outdoors from inside.

This is more than a home. It’s an entirely new lifestyle in a tight-knit community, perfect for a weekend retreat or year-round home.

Outdoor lovers will appreciate the easy access to hiking along the Appalachian trail, area ski slopes, golf, orchards, and so much more. Commuters will enjoy an easy commute just a stone’s throw from Canistear Road and minutes away from Route 23, 94 and 517.

Don’t let another idyllic summer pass you by. Call Kelly Mitchell at 973-703-1424 for more information about this stunner on the lake.