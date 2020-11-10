Restaurant Latour at Crystal Springs reopens

Hamburg. Restaurant Latour at Crystal Springs Resort reopened on Oct. 29, following its closure due to COVID-19. The restaurant debuted a five-course prix fixe menu with optional wine pairing. Executive Chef Aishling Stevens and Chef de Cuisine Matt Laurich push culinary boundaries with fermentation, preservation, and the best seasonal and foraged items. Fall menu highlights include charred cuttlefish, pheasant schnitzel, venison garam masala and sea bream. Since opening in 2004, Restaurant Latour has garnered multiple accolades, including several entries on New Jersey Monthly’s Best Restaurants list, four-star reviews from the The New York Times and The Star-Ledger, the prestigious Wine Spectator Grand Award (since 2006), and a recent induction into Wine Enthusiast’s Hall of Fame. Last year Restaurant Latour completed an extensive renovation in which which Crystal Springs Resort CEO Julie Mulvihill and COO Robby Younes re-envisioned the space for the modern dining experience. Their goal was to bring the area’s rich forests into the dining room with plenty of natural and reclaimed elements, including real tree bark and stone from local quarries. Restaurant Latour currently offers dining for leisure guests and private groups, and is open Friday through Sunday with reduced capacity seating at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.