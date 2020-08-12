Roomy split level offers privacy and lake access

With four bedrooms and more than 2,000 square feet of living space, this home offers the best of country living.

It is privately set on a corner lot of more than an acre and located in an amenity-filled community.

You will discover an open floor plan, a living room featuring a stone-faced, wood-burning fireplace, and a modern windowed kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and is open to the dining room. From there, you have access to the outdoor deck, where you can relax or entertain guests with a summer barbecue.

Besides four bedrooms, there are two full baths, one with a Jacuzzi tub. One of the bedrooms is conveniently located on the main level.

This home also has central air and a full unfinished basement, offering a myriad of possibilities for customization. You will also find a laundry and a garage.

The community offers an indoor and outdoor pool, lakes, tennis, and more, and you also have parklands with hiking trails and waterfalls just minutes away.