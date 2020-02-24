Sales Associate receives award for commitment to productivity

CENTURY 21 Geba Realty Agent Receives President’s Producer Award for Commitment to Quality Service and Productivity

Donna Geba, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Geba Realty announces that in recognition of outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Darla Quaranta, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Geba Realty with the CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award. The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year.

The CENTURION Producer award honors CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn $288,000 in sales production or 69 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.

To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, a C21 sales affiliate must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percentage or better for two consecutive years.

"We are thrilled to recognize Darla’s work for this momentous achievement," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award for sales."

CENTURY 21 Geba Realty is in Sparta. For more information, Donna Geba can be reached at (201) 874-6788 or donnageba@gmail.com.