Saltbox with lake access and land

Bring your kayak or canoe to this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home situated on a wooded acre with rights to a 120-acre glacier lake. A long driveway leads to this move-in ready home.

You will have an open floor plan with a huge living room that features a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a pellet stove. Open the French doors and step out onto an extensive deck to enjoy the natural surroundings. The master bedroom is on the main floor.

This home features a loft area and a full lower level with a family room, bathroom and utility room. There are three different sources of heat: electric, propane, and the pellet stove. You will also find an attached one-car garage.

The roof is only a few years old, and the septic was replaced just two years ago.

The property is in a good school district with low taxes, close to the interstate for easy commuting and convenient to the borough of Milford.