Sanctuary asks for help caring for neglected horses

By Laurie Gordon

Black Beauty, Baby Girl and Baby Boy are in trouble. Diane Romano, the Executive Director of Rivers Edge Horse Rescue & Sanctuary, a non-profit that helps equines, is doing her best to assist them, but she says she needs the public's help. The woman who previously owned the horses fell on bad times and in bad health and can no longer care for them.

“The family reached out to me as a resource, since they really didn’t know what to do,” Romano said. “They had gotten my name from someone that knew me and they were desperately looking for help. At that point, the Humane Society was involved and they were trying their best to navigate the situation.”

Once Romano found out the Humane Society was involved and wanted to have the horses removed, she reached out to them and asked if it was possible if they could take them to Rivers Edge.

“We asked them to please send pictures of the horses so we could have assess for ourselves what the situation was really all about,” she said. “When we received the pictures we knew that we had to do something and do something fast, so the next day we were at the property assessing the horses and providing them with their needs.”

There was no running water on the property when they arrived.

“The water they had for the horses...could cause them to get leptospirosis and various other illnesses that could be deadly,” Romano said. “We then went home, reached out to our veterinarian on the situation and we loaded up our truck with our water tank to take fresh clean water to the horses.”

Folks from Rivers Edge have continually monitored the situation and have been providing the horses with their basic needs.

“This is now a more desperate situation as the horses need to be removed immediately this coming weekend. We are a nonprofit horse rescue and cannot do this without the help of many."

Romano and her group of volunteers will move the horses to their sanctuary on the shores of the Paulins Kill River this weekend. They've been working to ensure that the horses have fresh hay and clean water when they arrive.

“The overall condition of the horses is not great,” she said.

“Of course, they will need a lot of TLC- especially for the mother horse. She is a senior mare with a serious heart murmur. Senior horses require senior care and special senior feed, which has become very expensive. We have skills for the horses but we need to be able to provide temporary outdoor shelters for three horses. This is a huge undertaking for our small rescue but how can we say no when these horses are in dire need of help.”

Rivers Edge is located at 104 Halsey Road in Newton. To donate, call 973-600-9766, e-mail: Diane@RiversEdgeHorseRescue.org, or mail a check to: Rivers Edge Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, 104 Halsey Road, Newton N.J. 07860. Rivers Edge is a registered 501c3 nonprofit charity. All donations are tax deductible.