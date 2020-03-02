Sanctuary asks public for help caring for neglected horses

By Laurie Gordon

Black Beauty, Baby Girl and Baby Boy are in trouble. Diane Romano, the Executive Director of Rivers Edge Horse Rescue & Sanctuary, a non-profit that helps equines, is doing her best to assist them, but she needs the public's help. The woman who owned the horses fell on bad times and in bad health and can no longer care for them.

“The family reached out to me as a resource, since they really didn’t know what to do,” Romano said. “They had gotten my name from someone that knew me and they were desperately looking for help. At that point, the Humane Society was involved and they were trying their best to navigate the situation.”

Once Romano found out the Humane Society was involved and wanted to have the horses removed, she reached out to them and asked if it was possible if they could take them to Rivers Edge.

“We asked them to please send pictures of the horses so we could have assess for ourselves what the situation was really all about,” she said. “When we received the pictures we knew that we had to do something and do something fast, so the next day we were at the property assessing the horses and providing them with their needs”

There was no running water on the property when they arrived.

“The water they had for the horses was absolutely disgusting which could cause them to get leptospirosis and various other illnesses that could be deadly,” Romano said. “We then went home, reached out to our veterinarian on the situation and we loaded up our truck with our water tank to take fresh clean water to the horses.”

Folks from Rivers Edge have continually monitored the situation and have been providing the horses with their basic needs.

“This is now a more desperate situation as the horses need to be removed immediately this coming weekend. We are at nonprofit horse rescue and cannot do this without the help of many. We need a village to make this possible and care for innocent voiceless animals in both cases the human and the animal are suffering not being able to fend for themselves let alone one another we need your help to make miracles happen.”

Romano said it was both a human and animal tragedy.

“The woman that owns the horse is having some mental health issues and was unable to provide them with the continued care that they needed,” she said. “The horses had a barn and a pasture and were cared for in the past, but at some point, things began to change. As their care taker became ill, she was no longer able to care for them. It is very sad because it seems that she really didn’t know that the horses were starving and neglected. The barn became a very unhealthy place and was filthy and filled with many layers of manure. The home that they lived in was no longer safe for them or sanitary.”

Romano and her group of volunteers will move the horses to their sanctuary on the shores of the Paulins Kill River this weekend. They've been working to ensure that the horses have fresh hay and clean water when they arrive.

“The overall condition of the horses is not great,” she said. “They are very malnourished, have worms and low body condition scores. They have seen the vet but there is still a lot to do.”

Initially, they will be de-wormed as well as have their teeth floated (horses' teeth continue to grow, so they need their teeth “floated” or filed so that they can chew properly) and they desperately need farrier care.

“It doesn’t look like they have had either of these done in a very long time,” Romano said. “Of course, they will need a lot of TLC- especially for the mother horse. She is a senior mare with a serious heart murmur. Senior horses require senior care and special senior feed, which has become very expensive. We have skulls for the horses but we need to be able to provide temporary outdoor shelters for three horses this is a huge undertaking for our small rescue but how can we say no when these horses are in dire need of help.”

Rivers Edge was founded in 2010 by Romano. Her inspiration was to honor her very first horse from when she was a young girl. He was a very important part of her life and taught her so much about everything.

“This situation with these three horses is very sad,” she said. “Terrible things can happen to both humans and innocent animals and it is really no one’s fault. Illness can take a huge toll on everyone, and everyone suffers. Taking on one horse is already a big undertaking, but we are taking in three. It will take a lot of time, medical care and care to get these sweet horses back to enjoying a wonderful life here at Rivers Edge. We truly appreciate your support as we do all that we can to help in this situation. We couldn’t do this without you.”

Rivers Edge is located at 104 Halsey Road in Newton. To donate, call 973-600-9766, e-mail: Diane@RiversEdgeHorseRescue.org, or mail a check to: Rivers Edge Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, 104 Halsey Road, Newton N.J. 07860. Rivers Edge is a registered 501c3 nonprofit charity. All donations are tax deductible.