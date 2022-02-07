Share your life with family in this Richfield Commons townhome

With four bedrooms and three-and-half bath, this show-stopper of a townhome, located in Richfield Commons, has excellent mother-daughter potential.

Only one owner has ever graced this home’s halls. The building was completed in 2020 and its many upgrades include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and sliders that lead from the dining room to the large deck overlooking a private setting. The formal living room has a gas fireplace, and there is recessed lighting throughout. A half-bath and garage are also on the main level.

All bedrooms located upstairs are spacious. Each offers custom closets plus two full baths, which are completely gorgeous. The master bedroom suite offers a custom walk-in closet with master bath featuring large vanity and tiled walk-in shower. This is a living space that will make you love your life.

Sliders lead to a private patio. There are upgraded interior storage areas. The garage has built-in shelving, and the walk-up attic includes flooring, shelving, and a lot of extra storage.

The home has been freshly painted and also has central air conditioning.

You’ll have easy access to extra parking spots near your end unit. A laundry room is also on this level. A full finished walk-out basement includes another large bedroom plus a custom wall-to-wall closet, full bath with walk-in shower, and family room, all allowing you to entertain with ease.

Enjoy the privacy of the woods at your back. The land behind the home is not buildable.

A pool and clubhouse will be completed in the next phase of this community development, all within walking distance to your home. Golf courses, wineries, skiing, hiking and other outdoor recreation are easily accessible from this tranquil spot.

Call Karen Glowacki for an appointment at 973-764-5555 and make an appointment to see this one in person.