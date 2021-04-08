Spare change and cupcakes unite Franklin businesses in supporting addiction treatment

Two neighboring businesses in Franklin have partnered for the fourth year to help fight drug addiction and reduce overdoses in their community.

During March and April, Premium Retailer R-Wireless employees are encouraging their customers to “round up” their purchases to the nearest dollar. R-Wireless will match the donations dollar for dollar, up to $1,000.

Remember Their Smiles smiley-face cupcakes are available for purchase at TJ’s Pizzeria.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from both businesses will be donated to the Sussex County C.L.E.A.R program, a collaborative program between police departments and healthcare professionals that provides resources and services to people with substance use disorder and seeks to reduce overdoses in the county. C.L.E.A.R., which stands for Community Law Enforcement Addiction Recovery, is a program of The Center for Prevention & Counseling in Newton.

Remembering Robbie Hontz

The sunny disposition of TJ’s Pizzeria cupcakes isn’t just for looks. Steve Freaney, TJ’s co-owner, created the campaign to honor Robbie Hontz, a TJ’s employee who died from an overdose in 2017 at the age of 25. The pizzeria hosts an annual birthday celebration in Hontz’s honor to support his parents, family, and friends, who continue to mourn their loss, and to raise awareness about the need for opioid addiction and recovery services.

Remember Their Smiles calls on people to remember the many smiles lost to addiction and to prevent more losses.

This year, TJ’s is offering new cupcake purchasing options, including online at tjsmenu.com and on the TJ’s Pizza Franklin Facebook page, as well as at the pizzeria, located at 109 Route 23. Customers may buy individual cupcakes, add cupcakes to their delivery orders, and order a dozen or more cupcakes to be delivered to local businesses, first-responders, essential workers, senior centers, family, and friends. Virtual cupcakes will also be available for customers who would like to donate to the cause.

“We’re encouraging the community to use social media to help spread the word by posting and sharing pictures of their Remember the Smiles cupcakes and gifting our smiley-face cupcakes to brighten someone’s day,” said Freaney. “We all could use an extra something to smile about these days!”

Elvin Berndt and Amit Singh of R-Wireless, a chain that operates 38 stores, offers the “Change for Change” campaign and allows their employees to select the cause to encourage them to give back to the communities they serve.

Since 2018, the two companies have donated nearly $5,000 to the C.L.E.A.R. program. Last year, despite the interruption of the Covid-19 outbreak, both businesses carried on with their annual charitable partnership, raising a total of $1,600.

“This year, while much has changed in their business operations, one thing is still clear,” said Freaney. “It takes a community to protect a community – the fight against substance use disorder and opioid addiction is a cause that’s close the hearts of TJ’s Pizzeria & Café and R-Wireless, and we hope to encourage more businesses in our community to join us in the fight.”

For more information, call TJ’s at 973-827-7500 and R-Wireless at 973-823-1212. To learn more about the C.L.E.A.R program, call The Center for Prevention & Counseling at 973-383-4787.