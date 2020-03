Business. Sparta Dairy opened recently and was hit with some Ice cream does not cure COVID-19, but it's been known to make people happy, say the owners of Sparta Dairy. They've adapted to the times, and lines for ice cream are socially-distant-appropriate. Additionally, if customers call the Sparta Dairy from a car in the Sparta Dairy parking lot, ice cream orders will be brought right to the car. Sparta Dairy is located at 28 Sparta Ave N, Sparta. Call 973-729-3040.