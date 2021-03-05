Sparta renews contract with engineering firm

The Sparta Township Council on Feb. 23 renewed its agreement with CP Engineers, while one councilwoman inquired about doing a study to find less expensive options.

The renewal passed 3-2, with Councilwoman Molly Whilesmith and Councilman Dan Chiariello voting against it.

Whilesmith asked if Sparta should look at a township planner. Chiariello asked if the township could save money by employing a full-time engineer, as it has in the past.

The proposed agreement says the township will pay CP Engineers $1,000 per month, not to exceed $1,500 per month, with all other work to be billed on an hourly basis.

Mayor Christine Quinn said the township did have a full-time planner at one point, but that there is limited space in the town.

“In the past, we were paying a lot of money for someone to come to every single meeting, and that was not necessary,” she said.

Even when the township had a full-time engineer, she said, they still had to reach out to other engineers in different specialties.

“I’m not saying we can’t do that due diligence,” councilman Josh Hertzberg said. “We do this and then we do that, and we work to that in the future — not the night the resolution is on the agenda.”