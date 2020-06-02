Stunning home offers panoramic views of Lake Mohawk

A desirable cul-de-sac location sets the stage for this distinctive Lake Mohawk home. The panoramic views from the Alpine section are breathtaking.

Custom details and high-end finishes are found throughout this home’s formal and informal living spaces. The designer interior boasts stunning hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings, along with custom windows and moldings. The two-story foyer welcomes family and friends to an open floor plan that makes entertaining seamless.

The inviting family room has floor-to-ceiling windows with expansive views of gorgeous Lake Mohawk. There is also a stone fireplace here for a cozy accent.

The stunning white, eat-in kitchen, with superior appliances, is perfect for the home chef or the professional. There are granite countertops and cabinets galore. Access the mahogany deck from the kitchen as well as slate terraces and stone patios.

A fully finished lower level also has high ceilings, bedroom, and full bath plus a game room -- there are so many options here. An upgrade of this house includes natural gas.

Enjoy the privacy of serene Lake Mohawk and year-round amenities. Call Karin Meyer to see this beautiful property.