Sussex County grants permit-free dining provisions

As part of facilitating the gradual return for onsite dining at food and beverage establishments within Sussex County during the COVID-19 outbreak, Sussex County’s Division of Health has granted a no-cost blanket approval for all licensed food and beverage establishments to allow outside dining at their locations.

According to Carol Novrit, Administrator of the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, all food and beverage establishments may allow outside dining beginning on Monday, June 15, with no additional paperwork needed. This temporary permit expires on Dec. 31, 2020; and any establishment that would like to extend outdoor dining beyond that date must submit a plan application to the Division of Health.

All food and beverage establishments must also comply with municipal ordinances and laws New Jersey Department of Health’s directives, which both pertain to state guidelines following the COVID-19 pandemic, that permit outside dining for restaurants, bars and other food and beverage establishments.

“Our restaurant community is under tremendous stress at no fault of their own,” said Sussex County Freeholder Anthony Fasano. “These are real people - our family, friends and fellow community members who have devoted their lives to the establishments we love in our communities. We have to make it easier for our restaurants to safely get back to doing what they love and for us to safely get back to eating the food that we love. In Sussex County, we have to get cooking.”

Sussex County Freeholder Herbert Yardley, who said that prior to the pandemic he and his wife enjoyed meeting up with friends at local establishments and taking their dog with them, called the outside dining blanket approval “a great opportunity for everyone.”

“I’m just really glad that establishments are opening up, people can open for business and make money; and get back to normal,” he said.

Food and beverage establishments with questions may contact Food Program Manager Jennifer Shortino at the Division of Health at: 973-579-0370 or jshortino@sussex.nj.us.