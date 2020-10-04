Take your party outside with ease at this renovated bilevel

This completely renovated bilevel with a gorgeous, level yard in beautiful Highland Lakes is waiting to be snatched up.

The house is priced to sell and has all the amenities you have been looking for, including a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a living room with cathedral ceiling.

This home on roughly a quarter-acre features spacious bedrooms and a den on the first floor. There are three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths.

If you’re on the hunt for more entertaining space, here you have a large family room with sliding doors leading to a custom patio, dining room with wood floors, and sliders leading to a large Trex multi-level deck. Take your party outside with ease and enjoy the best of the fall weather. The backyard features custom landscaping. In the warmer months, enjoy an easy walk to the clubhouse, beach and all amenities Highland Lakes has to offer.

This beautiful home backs up to parkland, making it the perfect place to relax or play, knowing, with trees at your back, you are well-shielded from peering eyes A storage shed and built-in one car attached garage afford you ample storage space. There is also a storage room and laundry room on the first floor for your added convenience.

This home is truly a must see. Here you can buy into a whole new lifestyle in a close knit community that has a lot to offer your family. If you’re ready to make a change, call Kelly Mitchell at 973-729-2400.