The sweet side of business: Redshaws Flower Shop

Business. Redshaws Flower Shop was busy as could be this Valentine's Day with delivery to Sparta and area municipalities including; Newton, Franklin, Lafayette, and Ogdensburg. Residents stopped in one after another to buy local honey, locally made chocolates, handcrafted jewelry, and of course, Redshaws' beautiful flower arrangements.

24 Feb 2020 | 06:10
    Staff were hard at work on Valentine's Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, at Redshaws Flower Shop in Sparta.
    Florists were hard at work creating beautiful displays in advance of Valentine's Day.
    Local honey is also available at Redshaws.
    Bracelets, frames, plants, display at Redshaws.

Redshaws Flower Shop, a locally owned, full-service florist shop has been supplying sweet bouquets and much more to area residents for years. This February Redshaws' fridge was filled to the brim in advance of Valentine's Day with orders of fresh roses and various, unique floral arrangements done "just so."

Additional gift items included locally made chocolates, jewelry by local artisans, and local honey. Redshaws Flower Shop has delivery to Sparta and area municipalities including; Newton, Franklin, Lafayette, and Ogdensburg.

As florists designed arrangements, and staff answered the phones, there was a line at the register as customers picked up items for purchase for loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

Redshaws Flower Shop is located at 2 Conestoga Trail in Sparta.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://redshaws.com

Redshaws Flower Shop
Address
2 Conestoga Trail
Sparta NJ 07871
Phone
973-729-5300
Hours open
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m.. to 5 p.m.