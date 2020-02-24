The sweet side of business: Redshaws Flower Shop

Redshaws Flower Shop, a locally owned, full-service florist shop has been supplying sweet bouquets and much more to area residents for years. This February Redshaws' fridge was filled to the brim in advance of Valentine's Day with orders of fresh roses and various, unique floral arrangements done "just so."

Additional gift items included locally made chocolates, jewelry by local artisans, and local honey. Redshaws Flower Shop has delivery to Sparta and area municipalities including; Newton, Franklin, Lafayette, and Ogdensburg.

As florists designed arrangements, and staff answered the phones, there was a line at the register as customers picked up items for purchase for loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.

Redshaws Flower Shop is located at 2 Conestoga Trail in Sparta.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://redshaws.com