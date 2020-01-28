Therapeutic ranch

The Zsido Ranch, a therapeutic community for autistic adults across the spectrum, will be coming to Sussex County. Two locations are under strong consideration, and a pivotal fundraising gala will be held on April 4. The opening of the ranch will be in 2021.

The ranch is the brain child of Roxanne Zsido, who is also an Autism Speaks Volunteer Ambassador Advocate,and she's compelled to make this project come to fruition because she has an autistic son, named RJ, who has reached the age where he will soon need an adult community. Her other impetus is for her daughter.

“Indeed, my son was the initial influence,” she said, “But I didn’t want my daughter to be burdened with the care of her brother as they age and eventually as parents, we will no longer be here. I wanted to create a community that would provide selective care for my all enrolled members of the Zsido Ranch. There is nothing like this available in the area.”

The ranch will provide day programs and living facilities. It will start with one location and then branch out to encompass more.

“This will improve quality of life and allow autistic adults to be part of a community,” Zsido said. “Currently, the State of New Jersey does not provide funding for a community of this kind. The current programs offered are available until age 21. My son will soon age out of the available programs, and so the Zsido Ranch will provide a solution for the issue of age-related services. Varying levels of autistic individuals can be provided an option allowing for the transition into a competitive work environment as an adult. Most aging out programs and services are parent-driven. As an Autism Speaks Volunteer Ambassador Advocate, this is a current discussion that is in talks and one that I am pursuing.”

There is a questionnaire on the ranch's website that parents can complete.

“I am servicing the varying levels of autism so that classification is a must,” Zsido said. “The Zsido Ranch offers services and programs for adults age 21 and older.”

The idea for the ranch was influenced by Newton Dee, in Scotland.

“I was able to see many other intentional communities and was amazed that they were so successful in providing services to so many special needs, mostly individuals with Down syndrome, for over 60 years. I visited numerous farms and ranches over the last year and connected with the founders, who are parents, themselves, to learn first-hand of what it takes to establish such types of communities. Ranches and farms are thriving for the special needs, where a tranquil community removes the sensory overload of city noises and chaos. Additionally, we will have supportive typing for nonverbal community members and an Equine Center which will provide consistent therapeutic riding and equine programs.”

Since the ranch is a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, its sole source of income is derived from donations.

“My husband and I are also investing funds to establish the Zsido Ranch,” she said.

Speaking for her son, and family, Zsido said, “For RJ, who is 17 ½ years old, the Zsido Ranch means that he will have continued support, friends to grow old with in a community that is safe, dedicated and nourishes his prospects in being a contributing citizen of society.”

The Gala will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 during Autism Awareness Month and honoring World Autism Awareness Day (two days prior on April 2, 2020) at the Marriott Park Ridge located at 300 Brae Boulevard in Park Ridge. The black tie affair will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a program including special guest speakers, live entertainment, open bar, cocktail hour, and more. Ticket and sponsorship information is available at www.zsidoranch.org.

“Sponsorships are available at every level of giving offering a range of mutual benefits and exposure for individuals and businesses, alike,” Zsido said. “This is a groundbreaking opportunity to support the very first Tri-State Area equine-based therapeutic community.”

Visit zsidoranch.org to complete a form or contact Roxanne Zsido, the Founder on (973) 229-2916 to discuss opportunities.