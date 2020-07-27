This charming, move-in ready home is a steal

Looking for the perfect location within easy distance to the elementary school or train station? Look no further -- your new home is here.

This three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home has spectacularly renovated. Step in through the front porch into an exceptionally inviting living room. The home is light and bright and will make you feel as if everything has been done with you in mind.

A newly added kitchen with a ten quartz island and custom cabinets allows for easy entertaining. This dreamy kitchen is a showpiece with ample space to prep and cook, with a spacious pantry for storage.

A downstairs powder room and modern light fixtures throughout are more reasons you will absolutely love this home. The second floor is conveniently laid out with two bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom that offers your family privacy and comfort.

The master bedroom features a walk-in closet for easy access. The backyard is fenced in with Canadian cedar to meet your privacy and entertaining needs. Whether you have little ones, pets or just enjoy a quiet sanctuary for relaxation, this yard will please every taste and lifestyle.

The house is also wired for central AC. The basement offers lots of storage space and a steel beam added for extra support.

There is nothing to do but move in. This charming home will not last. At this price point, this must see home is a steal.

If you’re ready to make a change, call Keren Gonen at 973-814-7344 for more information about this property.