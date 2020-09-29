x
This home is affordable, charming, and move-in ready

Sussex-Wantage. Highlights include a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast island, a deck outside the master bedroom, updated bathrooms, and wood floors.

Sussex-Wantage Township /
29 Sep 2020 | 05:34
There is pride of ownership in this well-maintained two-bedroom home. This ideal starter home is located on a corner lot in the Lake Neepaulin section of Sussex-Wantage Township.

The fully equipped kitchen has a breakfast island and plenty of cabinets. The kitchen opens to the dining room in a nice layout. The master bedroom’s sliders lead to a deck.

The bathrooms are updated with stylish details. Wood floors and fresh paint accent the living spaces.

The many bonuses here include updated electrical work, landscaping light, cultured stone patio, and electronic door locks.

An alternative septic system was installed in 2014. A fenced-in yard provides privacy and a place for children and pets to play.

This home is affordable, charming, and move-in ready. Call Mary Palumbo at Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors to see it.

Essential information:
Address: 87 Alpine Road, Sussex Township
Price: $189,000
Taxes: $3,278
Agent: Mary Palumbo, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors, 54 Woodport Road, Sparta
Office: 973-729-7141
Cell: 973-222-1934