This home is like having a resort to yourself

This magnificent country dream nestled in the center of Vernon deserves resort status.

The builder’s total home renovation comes with three bedrooms and two full baths. Barnwood floors run throughout.

A spacious and rustic farmhouse-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances is the perfect place to whip up a hearty meal for you and your family.

If the two-story stone fireplace does not take your breath away, move on to the open family room and take in the open beam cathedral ceilings. The family room leads directly to the loft and master suite with its jetted tub, stall shower, walk-in closet, and sweetheart balcony overlooking a majestic backyard.

If you love to entertain, you’ll appreciate the multi-level party deck that brings you through a pergola entrance to the heated in-ground pool, patio, and pizza oven. There is a ton of space for you to add some gardens too. With one-point-three acres of land, you’ll have all the room you need to stretch out and relax.

Discriminating buyers will also note the oversized garage. There’s a whole house generator hook up too.

To see this home, call Alison Miller at 862-266-6873 for an appointment.