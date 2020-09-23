x
Three-bedroom ranch in a great location

Milford. This home is filled with attractive features, included vaulted ceiling with skylights, hardwood floors, and private backyard patio.

Milford Borough /
23 Sep 2020 | 09:45
You can walk to shops, restaurants and offices from this ranch home in the heart of historic Milford Borough. It is in move-in condition, offering three bedrooms and a full bath — all on one level.

You will find an eat-in kitchen with appliances and a spacious pantry galley area for convenient storage. You will also have a washer/dryer for laundry.

The great room features a vaulted ceiling with skylights. Hardwood floors cover the living, dining, and kitchen areas. A large picture window graces the living room, and built-in shelving and cabinets add charm.

Open the French doors to the private backyard patio. An outdoor shed provides convenient extra storage.

A plus: this home is not in a community, so there are no dues to pay. This in-town property is convenient to the interstate, Delaware Valley schools, the bridge to New Jersey and train to New York.

Essential information:
Price: $225,000 (recently reduced)
Square feet: 1,422
Total acres: 0.11
Total taxes: $3,566
Year built: 1960
Listing agent: Donna Ruffino, Weichert Realtors; Ruffino Real Estate, Milford
Office: 570-296-7570
Email: weichert@ruffinorealestate.com
Web: ruffinorealestate.com