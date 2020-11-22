Three-bedroom ranch offers 100 feet of level lakefront

The home of your dreams is calling. Enjoy life on Culver Lake with 100 feet of level lakefront property.

This stunning three-bedroom ranch offers a brand-new bathroom, one-car garage, and a newer septic and well.

The property includes more than three-quarters of an acre of land and the lake as the backdrop. Take in panoramic views of the lake right from the front door. This gorgeous lake community will instantly make you feel right at home.

The house includes well-appointed bedrooms, one-and-half baths, an updated kitchen with breakfast bar, and spacious dining area.

The full walkout basement is partially finished, allowing you plenty of room for future expansion. This a move-in ready home includes updated siding, a newer boat slip, a storage shed, plenty of parking, a large deck from the kitchen, and many views.

Your lake dues allows you lake privileges, and access to the clubhouse and playground.

If you love outdoor recreation, this is a great base from which to enjoy all of the offerings of the area. Come for the holidays and make a life at Culver Lake.

