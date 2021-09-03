Treat your family to a lavish lifestyle at Crystal Springs

Fabulous, quiet and local — this is a picture-perfect home is situated at the end of a cul de sac backing up to the fairway.

This gorgeous home at Crystal Springs has mountains in the backdrop. There are five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and views from every window.

Everything has been made ready for you, from the updated kitchen, freshly stained deck, professional cleaning and power wash, touched-up paint inside, and fresh sealant soon to be applied on the driveway.

This roomy home includes two family rooms on the first floor. Entertaining is a breeze. Guests can spread out and easily circulate throughout this home. There’s plenty of room for the kids to go off on their own while adult conversation takes place in the opposite direction.

A full finished walkout basement adds more storage and entertaining space. A fifth bedroom can be put in this space.

A spacious eat-in kitchen s a chef’s delight. It features stainless steel Boshe appliances, custom tile, recessed lighting, a center island, and cabinets galore. A separate dining area allows even more options for a sit-down meal. Cathedral ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace add a touch of class that sets this home apart.

The master bedroom suite is a delight, with its walk-in closet, huge soaking tub, and separate stall shower.

Another bonus is the two-car attached garage with garage door opener plus central air. With purchase of country club membership, amenities on site include an indoor and outdoor pool, exercise room, clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts.

This home comes with a new CACI home warranty to ensure there are no any headaches.

Treat your family to a lavish lifestyle. To find out more call Christine Marotta an appointment at 973-902-9186.