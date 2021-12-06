Two-bedroom Barry Lakes ranch is newly renovated

If you’ve been dreaming about coming home for the holidays, here is your chance to make those dreams a reality. This newly renovated ranch has two bedrooms and one full bath, an open layout, and a gorgeous property in the Barry Lakes section of Vernon. Just pack your bags and move in.

This home features a new kitchen with huge island, granite countertops, soft close drawers, and new appliances. Sliders lead to the deck. An open floor plan makes it easy to move from room to room with everything you need placed for your convenience, including a hallway laundry area. The living room features hardwood floors.

A new beautifully tiled bathroom with large closet makes it easy to keep everything you need in reach but tucked away. There are new doors, central air, a large fenced-in and level yard, and a large shed and attic for added storage space.

The time is now to be well placed for the New Year in a home that fits your lifestyle and budget. This charming community has much to offer so that you can make the most of your time at home. Your membership dues affords you access to community events and life on the lake.

If you’re ready to make a change, call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344.