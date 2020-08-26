Two-bedroom ranch offers easy lakefront living

You will enjoy time spent in this affordable lake house in the country and be delighted with the spectacular sunsets viewed from your living room and front deck.

This home is situated on three-quarters of an acre with a private path to the water. Get the most out of cocktails and a barbecue at the water’s edge, where your kayaks await.

Inside, you will find a kitchen with a new dishwasher and stainless steel stove and refrigerator. There is a free-standing fireplace in the family room, ready to set a cozy atmosphere on chilly nights.

The beautifully renovated bathroom has a tile and glass shower. The two bedrooms are a nice size, with one large enough for a king size bed, and offer sunset views.

A bonus room can be used as an office, den, family room, or another bedroom. You will also find a laundry.

In addition, you don’t have to confine yourself to the lake: the property is located in a community offering a beach, clubhouse, outdoor pool, tennis, and more.