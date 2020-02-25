UMC makes use of new app

Synzi, a leading virtual care company, has announced that United Methodist Communities (UMC), a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a more than 100-year history in New Jersey, is using Synzi’s virtual care platform in HomeWorks, its home care division. Synzi will strengthen engagement between their nursing staff and clients.

UMC uses technology to engage its HomeWorks’ clients and support its mission of “compassionately serving in community.” HomeWorks selected Synzi’s virtual care platform for its comprehensive HIPAA-compliant video, email, text, and secure messaging capabilities. During the initial platform deployment, HomeWorks’ nurses, live-in home health aides, and other personnel are using Synzi’s multi-way video to connect conveniently with clients on a regular basis and maintain contact throughout the episodes of care. Families can virtually meet the aides before they start service in a client’s home. This ensures consistency in caregiving.