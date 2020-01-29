United Way of Northern New Jersey has new board member

United Way of Northern New Jersey is pleased to welcome to its Board of Trustees LaMont Bryant, worldwide vice president for Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. Bryant joins a team of 15 community members who share their insights, perspectives and expertise with United Way, helping the organization achieve its mission.

Bryant is the worldwide vice president of regulatory affairs where he supports the advancement of Ethicon’s innovation portfolio and its franchise. He also supports the growth of research and development talent within Ethicon and the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies.

In his 12-year career with Johnson & Johnson, Bryant has served in various positions including senior director of global regulatory affairs for the company’s over-the-counter drug business, product director of global strategic marketing for advanced energy surgical devices, and director of regulatory affairs globalization for the biosurgery organization.

Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Bryant held several regional and global leadership positions with Procter & Gamble.

“We are thrilled to have LaMont join our board,” said United Way of Northern New Jersey CEO John Franklin. “We look forward to benefitting from the experiences and perspectives that LaMont—and all our board members—bring to the table. With their unwavering dedication, we can continue the important work of helping all residents achieve their greatest potential.”

Serving Morris, Somerset, Suburban Essex, Sussex and Warren counties, United Way is working to improve the lives of families and individuals who are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) or in poverty. Despite working hard, ALICE is living paycheck to paycheck, unable to afford the basics. According to the ALICE Report for New Jersey, 38 percent of households in the state are ALICE or in poverty.

“We look forward to working with our board members as we fight for the health, education and financial stability of ALICE throughout our region,” Franklin said.

For more information about United Way of Northern New Jersey, visit www.UnitedWayNNJ.org.