Updated two-story farmhouse with Old World charm in a great location

Walk to Milford Borough via the historic Mott Street Bridge from this charming older home. With an abundance of character, it is set on more than a half-acre and offers large rooms with tile and wood flooring throughout.

You will find three bedrooms and 2.5 updated baths. The spacious and modern eat-in kitchen has an island, plus this home has a formal dining room.

The large living room features a stone fireplace and built-in shelves. You’ll also discover a sunroom, laundry on the first level, and a screened porch.

There is an attached garage and a convenient outdoor utility shed.

You can watch for eagles near the Delaware River or stroll into the borough with its shops and eateries. This home is being sold as is.