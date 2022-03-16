x
Updated two-story farmhouse with Old World charm in a great location

Milford. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by Pike County Courier advertisers. For more information, e-mail sales@strausnews.com.

| 16 Mar 2022 | 02:57
Walk to Milford Borough via the historic Mott Street Bridge from this charming older home. With an abundance of character, it is set on more than a half-acre and offers large rooms with tile and wood flooring throughout.

You will find three bedrooms and 2.5 updated baths. The spacious and modern eat-in kitchen has an island, plus this home has a formal dining room.

The large living room features a stone fireplace and built-in shelves. You’ll also discover a sunroom, laundry on the first level, and a screened porch.

There is an attached garage and a convenient outdoor utility shed.

You can watch for eagles near the Delaware River or stroll into the borough with its shops and eateries. This home is being sold as is.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $474,990
Total square feet: 3,538
Total acres: 0.66
Total taxes: $3,352.72
Year built: 1920 (renovated)
Listing agent: Burma Pedranti, Davis R. Chant Realtors, 106 East Harford St., Milford
Web: chantre.com
Phone: 570-296-7717