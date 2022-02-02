x
Upgraded and roomy three-bedroom chalet has lake access

Milford. There’s a master suite with private bathroom, a large loft space suitable for a home office, and an airy kitchen and dining area.

| 02 Feb 2022 | 02:59
This modern home borders state land and has access to the 120-acre Gold Key Lake. It is meticulously maintained throughout and offers more than 2,300 square feet of living space on nearly an acre of land.

You will discover a sun-soaked living room with gleaming hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, soaring ceilings and double French doors that lead to an expansive exterior deck. The modern kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.

The kitchen flows into an open dining area, offering a perfect space to entertain. The master suite has a private bathroom and the upper level has two additional nicely appointed bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large loft space suitable for a home office.

In addition, you will have a lower level with a separate entrance that has a large family room, a bonus room with a wet bar, a third full bathroom, and a laundry room. The flat property contains garden areas, a stone wall, and a one-car garage.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Price: $289,000
Total square feet: 2,336
Total acres: 0.74
Total taxes: $4,307.37
Year built: 2011
Listing agents: The Arlene Quirk Team, Keller Williams Real Estate, Milford
Office: 570-296-6400
Cell: 570-903-0910 Arlene Quirk
Email: Arlene@arlenequirk.com