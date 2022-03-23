Upscale streamfront custom farmhouse offers space and more

This one-of-a-kind, chic, four-bedroom, four-bath contemporary home is situated on more than an acre with a stream.

It features an open floor plan and first-floor master bedroom suite with Brazilian tiger wood flooring. You will discover a spacious great room with a soaring ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace.

The modern eat-in kitchen has a center island, and you will also find a first-floor laundry room.

Enjoy the covered screen porch area leading to expansive rear decking for outside entertaining, or relax on the huge covered front porch.

Work from home in one of three possible offices.

The upper floor features three large bedrooms, full bath and a bonus room. The lower level has a family room, full bath, storage/workshop areas and access to the two-car garage.

Enjoy life on the huge covered front porch. Some extras include a whole-house generator and central air conditioning.

This private cul de sac property is fully fenced in and close to Milford Borough’s shops and eateries.