Walk to the beach or to town

This Lake Mohawk one-level home is in a great location. Walk to beaches, town, and the boardwalk.

This two-bedroom ranch is on a level lot with no stairs, and is suitable to all ages.

Natural light enters through large windows displaying serene and private Lake Mohawk. The eat-in kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast bar.

The living room with its cozy fireplace opens up to the dining room. An updated bathroom is stylish. Central air and a garage are two bonuses in this house.

Lake Mohawk is one of New Jersey’s finest private communities, offering boating, walking paths, beaches, and stunning nature all year round. This property offers great value. Explore the many possibilities to make this home your own by calling Marc and Christine Tremain of Team Tremain at Weichert Realtors.