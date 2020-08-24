Webinar to cover thorny employer-employee problems during COVID-19

Attorneys Ursula Leo and Nicole Tracy will present the legal obligations employers face and the tough decisions they must make in a series of fall webinars.

Every year, Laddey, Clark & Ryan LLP in Sparta offers its Employment Law Seminar Series. This year’s series was interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis and is resuming virtually on Zoom in the fall.

Laddey Clark & Ryan’s webinars will explore two particularly pressing challenges for employers brought on by the pandemic and the resulting economic turmoil. They will offer practical advice and counsel and allow time for questions and answers.

The next program, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, will focus on employee leave with COVID-19. The last program for the year, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, will be on disciplining employees during a pandemic.

Leo focuses her practice on employment and labor, municipal, and land use law. She advises clients on employment contracts, compensation agreements, non-competition and non-disclosure agreements, and severance agreements.

Tracy focuses her practice on commercial litigation matters involving breach of contract, restrictive covenants, shareholder disputes and oppression, trade secret protection, and insurance coverage disputes. She also handles employment contracts, compensation agreements, non-competition agreements and restrictive covenants, non-disclosure agreements, whistle-blowing, employment discrimination and harassment, and wrongful termination.

To attend either or both programs, email Kelly Eckert at keckert@lcrlaw.com.