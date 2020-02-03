Weichert Sparta top associates

Joe McDonald, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that Weichert’s Sparta office and two sales associates were recognized for industry success in December.

The Sparta office, which is managed by Andrew Milling, led its Weichert sales region in six categories for the month: listings, resale listings, revenue units, resale revenue units, sales and resales. The region is comprised of locations throughout Essex, Mercer, Morris, Sussex and Union counties.

In related news, Milling recognized the top-producing sales associates at the office level for December. Individually, Dawn Corbo led all associates in the Sparta office for listing volume, and Duffy Brennan had the most listing units. Deirdre C. Good led for sales volume, and Brennan, Kamila Lott and Debra McGrath tied for the most sales units.

Invite these neighborhood specialists in to learn about the real estate services offered by Weichert, Realtors. They can be reached in Weichert’s Sparta office at 92 Woodport Road, or call 973-729-2700 for more information.

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution branded as All Under One Roof to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize their dreams. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.