Window Genie donates services to health care workers

Window Genie, owned by Stephen Sarafin of Sparta, is donating its services to local health care workers as a show of appreciation.

Window Genie is a residential and commercial cleaning business in Andover. The complimentary services include exterior window cleaning, power washing of home exteriors, and gutter cleanings.

This 20-year-old company with 12 employees has taken a hit during the pandemic but has responded with generosity to those on the front lines.

One planned recipient of the free services is Mount Arlington resident Rebecca Keenan, a physician’s assistant at Advocare Family Health in Flanders. During this emergency, she took a leave of absence from there to work at the Seacaucus Covid Field hospital.

Also on the schedule are Kathleen Brown from Hillsborough, Kerstin Scheper from East Hanover, and Kelsey Day of Andover, who are all RNs at the Morristown Hospital Mount Kemble Avenue Covid-19 unit.

Window Genie has already thanked and donated services to Felix Chavez from Succasunna and Eric Fucito from Randolph, nursing assistants Morristown Hospital Mount Kemble Avenue Covid-19 unit, and Debbie Rosenblatt of Sparta, a registered nurse at Saint Barnabas Hospital.