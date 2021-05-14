Local candidates for June 8 primary

Three Republicans are vying for two seats on the Andover Township Council in the June 8 primaries.

New Jersey primaries are open to registered members of a party. An unaffiliated voter can participate in the primary of their choice by affiliating with the party on the day of the election. All others must do so 55 days before the primary.

Winners will earn their party’s nomination in the Nov. 2 general election.

Incumbent Committeewoman Janis McGovern and Michael Lensak, currently serving as mayor and deputy mayor, are seeking re-election to their seats. They are being challenged for one of the nominations by Eric Carr.

Gigi Kelly Regolizio is seeking one of the two Democratic nominations.

Byram and Newton have no primary elections because their governments are based on the Faulkner Act, which calls for non-partisan elections.

Andover Borough and Stanhope have unopposed primaries.

There are two unopposed county commissioner primaries. Incumbent Republican Commissioners Dawn Fantasia and Chris Carney are the only candidates for their two seats. There are also two Democrats – Paul Scott and Michael Vrabel – seeking the Democratic nomination for the seats.

County clerk Jeffrey Parrott is running unopposed for his position.

Two seats are open on the state committee. Republicans Jill Space and William Hayden are seeking the Republican nomination to the seats, while Democrats Anthony Riccardi and Michele Van Allen are seeking the Democratic nominations.