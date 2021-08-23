1,000 without power in Sussex County

More than 1,000 Jersey Central Power & Light users were without power on Monday morning after Tropical Storm Henri brought heavy rains and winds to the area.

As of 11:50 a.m., the utility reported th1,093 customers were affected, the most being in Hopatcong Borough with 893 customers without power. Walpack Townshipo had 110 users without power. All other municipoalities had 32 users or less without power.

JCP&L did not release estimates for restoration. Over 4,300 customers were affected statewide.

Seven Sussex Rural Electric users in Vernon Township on Barrett Road were without power on at noon Monday. Sussex Rural estimated registration without power.