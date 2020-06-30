vernon dog wash jpg

Virginia

Last NameWhitehead

Emaildogsofvernon@gmail.com

Websitehttp://dogsofvernon.org

Phone2016967876

Address (Street Address)PO Box 221

Address (Address Line 2)

Address (City)Vernon

Address (State / Province)New Jersey

Address (ZIP / Postal Code)07462

Submission TypePress Release

Subject (Tell us what it´s about. Please do not enter “Press Release”)Annual Dog Wash to Benefit Vernon Dog Park

MessageD.O.G.S of Vernon is holding the 14th annual Vernon Dog Wash on Saturday July 11th from 10 am -12 pm at the Vernon Fire House on Route 515. Pups can get a bath ($10), a nail clipping ($13), or the full “Spa Treatment” of both wash and nail clipping ($20). Low-cost microchipping will also be provided onsite by a vet from Vernon Vet ($40). For microchipping, visitors must pre-register. Be sure to email dogsofvernon@gmail.com.All proceeds benefit Vernon Dog Park, an off-leash park that provides local dogs with the exercise, socialization, and mental stimulation they need to be happy and healthy companions.The park is run by local 501(c)(3) nonprofit D.O.G.S. of Vernon. They depend completely on the donations of patrons, citizens, and local vendors to maintain the park facilities.About D.O.G.S. of VernonD.O.G.S. of Vernon (Dog Owners Gathering Society of Vernon Township) is a nonprofit that was established in February 2007 as a community effort to create a public dog park in Vernon. It gets no funding from the township of Vernon. The park has a large dog park for all active dogs and a small dog park for puppies, small dogs, senior dogs, or dogs that are just a little shy! Learn more at dogsofvernon.org.