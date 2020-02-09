A call for advocacy award nominations

The Community Health Law Project is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Ann Klein Advocate Awards and Mike Lione Accessibility Award being held Thursday, Oct. 22 at The Wilshire Grand Hotel in West Orange. In its 33rd year, the prestigious Ann Klein Advocate Award is given to a group of select individuals and organizations, nominated by the public, who have performed exemplary work as advocates for people living with disabilities and/or vulnerable populations.

The award is named in memory of Ann Klein, former Commissioner of the NJ Department of Human Services, whose career as a public servant, legislator and social worker paved the way for significant advances in the human services systems throughout the State of New Jersey.

2019 recipients included Phillip Lubitz, MSW, Associate Director, NAMI New Jersey, The National Alliance on Mental Illness; The Miracle Project, Mayo Performing Arts Center; Gina M. Plotino, Vice President, Programs & Operations, Bergen County’s United Way, President, GMP Consulting, Inc.; Rabbi Dr. Francine Reibman, Co-founder & Co-chair Children’s Emergency Medical Fund of New Jersey; Peter Scerbo, Executive Director, (Retired) CBHCare, Inc.The Mike Lione Accessibility Award was established in 2013 in memory of long time Community Health Law Project Board Member and former chair Mike Lione. This award is presented to an individual or entity that has performed exemplary work as an advocate for accessibility on behalf of persons living with disabilities. The 2019 recipient is Michael R. Dribbon, PhD, Vice President of Business Development & Chief Innovation & Research Officer, Children’s Specialized Hospital & Center for Discovery, Innovation & Development.

In its 43rd year as a statewide nonprofit advocacy and legal services organization, the Community Health Law Project (CHLP) has provided services to tens of thousands of individuals throughout the state. Each year, the CHLP helps nearly 5,000 NJ residents with disabilities through brief service and representation.The Community Health Law Project is proud to honor those who strive to truly make a difference. Award Nomination Deadline is April 17.

For more information visit www.chlp.org or call 973-275-1175.The Community Health Law Project is a non-profit, legal aid society founded in 1976. With a dedication to serving the legal needs of persons with disabilities throughout New Jersey, CHLP provides legal and advocacy services, training, education, and related activities to persons with disabilities and, in certain issues, to organizations representing their interests, with an emphasis on those most vulnerable and needy.