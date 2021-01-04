A handmade Christmas

Whimsical wooden cut-outs adorn the front and side yards John and Camille Westermajer’s home at 13 Black Walnut Mountain Road in Vernon.

Over the past ten years, John has produced 100 wooden holiday-themed figures in his garage, ranging from angels to elves. He has created the Nativity, wooden soldiers, reindeer, and penguins.

His 2020 addition is an eight-foot-tall Santa that greets you at the start of the driveway.

Equipped with 42 spotlights and hundreds of Christmas lights, the property is a Christmas showplace.

“I wish more children would come and experience the scene, but we live on a quiet side street,” said John.

The Westermajers plan to illuminate the Christmas treat until the Feast of the Epiphany (the Feast of the Three Kings).