The Sussex-Wantage Historical Society has been chosen to be the beneficiary of the ACME Give Back Where It Counts reusable bag fundraising program for the month of February. Every Give Back Where It Counts reusable shopping bag that is purchased for $3 at the ACME market located at 455 Rt. 23 N in Wantage during the entire month of February will generate a $1 donation to the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society. Or purchase these bags at other ACME markets and follow the instructions on the attached tag to designate the $1 donation to go to the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society.

Mario Poggi, President and founder of the Sussex-Wantage Historical Society said “It is such an honor to be recognized by our local ACME as a leader in our community. We work hard to keep the history of Sussex Borough and Wantage alive. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, we depend on donations to exist. Thank you to ACME and to all the people who will buy these reusable bags in February at the Wantage ACME. “

The Sussex-Wantage Historical Society can be reached by visiting the website swhistoric.org, by sending email to swhistoric@gmail.com.