Agricultural scholarships are now available

Farming. Agriculture scholarships are presented each year by the Agricultural Division of the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show. Applications are now being accepted for any Sussex County graduating high school senior or college student currently enrolled in an agricultural program pursing a two- or four-year degree, or graduate studies in one of the many fields of agriculture. Download the application at Sussexcountyfairgrounds.org. Information is also available in local guidance offices. Mail the application to the Agriculture Scholarship Selection Committee, c/o G. Danko, P.O Box 2456, Branchville, NJ 07826. The deadline is April 15.