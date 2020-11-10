And the winners are...

Andover Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Lynn T. Delfing (Republican) 202
WINNER: John Hoag (Republican) 194
Write-in 22
Andover Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Thomas D. Walsh Jr. (Republican) 1,930
WINNER: John Carafello (Republican) 1,858
David Kolstad (Democrat) 1,376
Andover Regional Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Maria Dunbar 2,362
WINNER: Robert Koroski 2,184
Write-in 113
Newton Town Council, four-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Michelle Teets (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 877
WINNER: Helen R. Le Frois (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 867
John-Paul Couce (Lower Taxes and Much More) 851
Scott Lurker (Newton Forward) 414
Thelonius S. Sibblies (Newton Forward) 600
Ludmilla Mecaj (The Voice of the Taxpayer) 602
Margaret Baldini (The Voice of Taxpayer) 746
Stanhope Borough Council, three-year term (two seats open):
WINNER: Thomas Romano (Republican) 977
WINNER: Anthony J. Riccardi (Democrat) 900
Carmen Pico (Republican) 840
Stanhope Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one seat open):
WINNER: Eugene Wronko (Republican) 1,212
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three year term (Stanhope) (one open seat):
WINNER: Sherry Fehir 1,125
Najib Iftikhar 342
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Byram, two open seats):
WINNER: Shelley Credidio 3,091
WINNER: Katy Cherry 3,042
Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (Byram, one open seat):
WINNER: Steven E. McHugh Sr. 3,202
Byram Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: James McBain 1,750
WINNER: Mary Ann Risley 1,725
WINNER: Julie Lucente 1,583
Allyson Botto (Collaborative, Dedicated, Diligent) 1,519
Kate Lynn Brady 1,407
Alicia Henry 1,356
Newton Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Stella Dunn 1,919
WINNER: Lisa Qarmout 1,949
WINNER: Tina Larsen 1,904
Write-in 193
Stanhope Borough Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Mattia Scharfstein 1,175
WINNER: Kenia Choquette 1,134
COUNTY, STATE, FEDERAL
Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 40,532
Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 27,386
U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 19,773 (Sussex County) 205,300 (districtwide)
Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 28,280 (Sussex County) 167,840 (districtwide)
Louis A. Vellucci (American Values) 808 (Sussex County) 4,153 (districtwide)
U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 11,608 (Sussex County) 186,050 (districtwide)
Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 14,541 (Sussex County) 146,435 (districtwide)
U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Cory Booker (Democrat) 30,271 (Sussex County) 2,161,827 (statewide)
Rikin Mehta (Republican) 42,756 (Sussex County) 1,525,060 (statewide)
Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,336 (Sussex County) 31,146 (statewide)
Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 482 (Sussex County) 24,066 (statewide)
Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 196 (Sussex County) 8,891 (statewide)