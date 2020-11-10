And the winners are...

Andover Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Lynn T. Delfing (Republican) 202

WINNER: John Hoag (Republican) 194

Write-in 22

Andover Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Thomas D. Walsh Jr. (Republican) 1,930

WINNER: John Carafello (Republican) 1,858

David Kolstad (Democrat) 1,376

Andover Regional Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Maria Dunbar 2,362

WINNER: Robert Koroski 2,184

Write-in 113

Newton Town Council, four-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Michelle Teets (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 877

WINNER: Helen R. Le Frois (Community Focused. Experienced Leadership. Proven Results) 867

John-Paul Couce (Lower Taxes and Much More) 851

Scott Lurker (Newton Forward) 414

Thelonius S. Sibblies (Newton Forward) 600

Ludmilla Mecaj (The Voice of the Taxpayer) 602

Margaret Baldini (The Voice of Taxpayer) 746

Stanhope Borough Council, three-year term (two seats open):

WINNER: Thomas Romano (Republican) 977

WINNER: Anthony J. Riccardi (Democrat) 900

Carmen Pico (Republican) 840

Stanhope Borough Council, one-year unexpired term (one seat open):

WINNER: Eugene Wronko (Republican) 1,212

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three year term (Stanhope) (one open seat):

WINNER: Sherry Fehir 1,125

Najib Iftikhar 342

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Byram, two open seats):

WINNER: Shelley Credidio 3,091

WINNER: Katy Cherry 3,042

Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (Byram, one open seat):

WINNER: Steven E. McHugh Sr. 3,202

Byram Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: James McBain 1,750

WINNER: Mary Ann Risley 1,725

WINNER: Julie Lucente 1,583

Allyson Botto (Collaborative, Dedicated, Diligent) 1,519

Kate Lynn Brady 1,407

Alicia Henry 1,356

Newton Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):

WINNER: Stella Dunn 1,919

WINNER: Lisa Qarmout 1,949

WINNER: Tina Larsen 1,904

Write-in 193

Stanhope Borough Board of Education, three-year term (two open seats):

WINNER: Mattia Scharfstein 1,175

WINNER: Kenia Choquette 1,134

COUNTY, STATE, FEDERAL

Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 40,532

Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 27,386

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 19,773 (Sussex County) 205,300 (districtwide)

Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 28,280 (Sussex County) 167,840 (districtwide)

Louis A. Vellucci (American Values) 808 (Sussex County) 4,153 (districtwide)

U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 11,608 (Sussex County) 186,050 (districtwide)

Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 14,541 (Sussex County) 146,435 (districtwide)

U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):

WINNER: Cory Booker (Democrat) 30,271 (Sussex County) 2,161,827 (statewide)

Rikin Mehta (Republican) 42,756 (Sussex County) 1,525,060 (statewide)

Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,336 (Sussex County) 31,146 (statewide)

Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 482 (Sussex County) 24,066 (statewide)

Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 196 (Sussex County) 8,891 (statewide)