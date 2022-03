Andover. Andover Borough on Feb. 14 held a swearing in ceremony for its newly appointed councilman, Randy Mallon, who is fulfilling the final year of a three-year term left vacant by former Councilman Peter Pearson. Mallon says he is looking forward to meeting the challenge and bringing his experience to the Andover Borough community. He is pictured with his wife, Erica Mallon. (Photo provided)