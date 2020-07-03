Andover CERT collects 43 pints of urgently needed blood

Andover. Blood donations are still urgently needed. To help increase the supply, Andover CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) recently hosted a Red Cross blood drive at the Hillside Barn. Every appointment slot was filled, and walk-ins were also accepted. Forty three points were collected in five hours. Andover CERT members were on hand to greet donors, direct the lines, check in the donors at the door, and set up and take down the tables, among other tasks. Donors received a follow-up email giving them their blood type and whether they have COVID-19 antibodies. “It was a valuable service for all, and the donors are greatly appreciated!” said Linda Grinthal, Andover CERT Program Coordinator.