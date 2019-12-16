Andover resident honored for K-9 rescue volunteerism

Michaela HruskovaI, of Andover, is one of about 40 first responders, veterans, students, and rescuers who were honored for outstanding contribution to the North Jersey community at U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer's fifth Hometown Hero Awards, held at Holy Name Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 16.

“These individuals come from all walks of life but embody an idea that is particularly special," Gottheimer said. "Please keep being a shining example for our North Jersey community. We need it now more than ever.”

Michaela HruskovaI said she's honored to receive the award.

"Volunteering is important to me," she said. "I, as a search and rescue individual, put lots of hours into training and helping the community. No paycheck is expected. It is the lost person getting reunited with their family and knowing they are safe that is the best feeling at the end of the day."