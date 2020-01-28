Askin & Hooker, LLC to host NJ Property Tax Appeal seminar

Sparta law firm Askin & Hooker, LLC, will host a seminar at the Train Creative in Sparta at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 about how to file a NJ Property Tax Appeal. The event is free and open to the public.

Real Estate Attorney William Askin will teach the basics of how to file a property tax appeal in NJ will take a look at the process of reassessment and appeals.

"Property taxes are the result of the local budget process and are not subject to appeals, but your property's assessment may be," stated Askin. "A taxpayer considering an appeal should understand that you must prove that your assessed value is unreasonable compared to a market value standard."

Askin has more than 25 years' experience practicing Real Property Law, Wills, Trusts, Estates, and Elder Law. His practice focuses on the legal rights and issues related to the acquisition, ownership, development, improvement, and sale of real property.

The seminar is on Wednesday, February 12, at 6 p.m. at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road, Sparta.