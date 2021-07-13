Auditor: Byram in a ‘good spot’ financially

Township auditor Ray Sarinelli said Byram is in a “good spot” overall, even with Covid-19’s negative impact on revenue.
He told the township council on July 6 that, of $3.25 million, Byram used $2 million in the 2020 budget then re-generated $1.77 million, resulting in a fund balance of $2.92 million.
Sarinelli said the sewage utility had a $600,000 fund balance.
The council unanimously certified the 2020 annual budget audit and corrective action plan. They discussed the labor and other costs coming out of the general fund and ways to make the sewage utility self-sustaining.
One recommendation is to correct the “segregation of duties” involving township finances. However, the council said segregation of duties is not always possible because there isn’t enough staff. The township will make every effort to ensure proper checks and balances are followed, the council said.