Auditor: Byram in a ‘good spot’ financially

Township auditor Ray Sarinelli said Byram is in a “good spot” overall, even with Covid-19’s negative impact on revenue. He told the township council on July 6 that, of $3.25 million, Byram used $2 million in the 2020 budget then re-generated $1.77 million, resulting in a fund balance of $2.92 million. Sarinelli said the sewage utility had a $600,000 fund balance. The council unanimously certified the 2020 annual budget audit and corrective action plan. They discussed the labor and other costs coming out of the general fund and ways to make the sewage utility self-sustaining. One recommendation is to correct the “segregation of duties” involving township finances. However, the council said segregation of duties is not always possible because there isn’t enough staff. The township will make every effort to ensure proper checks and balances are followed, the council said.

IN OTHER TOWNSHIP BUSINESS

New police officer: Scott MacMillan was sworn in and will graduate from the police academy in November.

Emergency management coordinator: The council recognized the resignation of the emergency management coordinator Thomas Koundry and appointed Todd Rudloff as the new coordinator.

Lee Hill Road grant: Township manager Joseph Sabatini said the state approved the Lee Hill Road emergency sidewalk project with access for people with handicaps.

Dog park: Mayor Alexander Rubenstein said the planning board found the dog park to be consistent with the master plan, as part of a grant application. The council agreed to form a dog park subcommittee to help define the budget and present a plan to the council.

Municipal Building Complex: The council will receive the results of the planning board’s courtesy review at the next council meeting.

Kids’ Triathlon: Councilman Jack Gallagher said the Triathlon went very well with about 30 kids participating.

Extrication tools: Councilman Gallagher said the fire department will be working with new extrication tools purchased by the town.

June Dobson Scholarship: The scholarship was awarded to Jessica Church.

Larry Storch Proclamation: The council unanimously passed a proclamation honoring Storch’s last show at Wild West City. He will retire at age 98.

Outdoor dining: Township manager Sabatini said businesses may continue outdoor dining through the end of the year, and that liquor license extensions will continue through November 2022. Rubenstein recommended asking restaurants if they would like permanent outdoor dining. Sabatini said there may be possible site challenges over parking and septic systems, and that he will follow up with restaurants.